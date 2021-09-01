Jorginho said Tuesday that the difficult work for Italy begins now as the Azzurri prepare to take to the field at home for the first time since their triumph at Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini’s side face Bulgaria at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday in the first of three 2022 World Cup qualifiers, with fans in Florence set to welcome their summer heroes back to action.

Italy top Group C with a perfect nine points after their first three matches, but with only one guaranteed World Cup spot per group and a trip to Switzerland—who dumped France out of the Euro — coming up on Sunday Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says they need to keep on their toes.

“Now it gets difficult, as Italy are no longer a surprise team,” he told reporters.

