The estrangement I am sensing, especially by some of our leaders, in this country is one I have never felt before. A sense of cold-heartedness is creeping in, so uncharacteristic of this country.

This can be seen particularly in mental health, which seems to be facing one of the biggest crises we have ever seen in the social sector. The indicators show that either resources dedicated to mental health are not seeping down to where they are really needed or, else, it is not being managed well-enough – it is definitely not tallying up.

To start off, the hospital dedicated to mental health, the ‘new one’, promised in repeated budget speeches, is nowhere to be seen. A new hospital, apart from providing much-needed improved services, will also be a sign that we are really taking things seriously and putting the level of hospital care at par with what is being offered, for example, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre or at Dar Kenn għal Saħħtek.

Only a couple of weeks ago, I was speaking with a relative of someone who was admitted to Mt Carmel Hospital. This person wanted to leave and signed himself out, notwithstanding he desperately needed to rest and to have his medication reviewed. He felt uncomfortable and vulnerable in the ward he was placed in. I am also informed that, apart from the odd ward that has been refurbished, there are still places which allegedly are not fit for purpose and still being used to house extremely susceptible patients.

I’ve also been told that the annex at the Gozo General Hospital, dedicated to mental health, was full to the seams and the Psychiatric Ward at Mater Dei Hospital is no longer operational. This not to mention the services that need to improve at the Forensic Unit of the Corradino Services Agency. Furthermore, the government, private and NGO services within the community are hardly coping with the demand, with endless waiting lists.

‘Waiting lists’ in this context spells trouble. The follow-up services are almost non-existent, professionals in this sector are feeling dejected and exhausted and there is a haemorrhage of professionals choosing to work privately; firstly, because they cannot stand the disorganised systems and, secondly, they are underpaid.

Added to this is the ongoing reporting in the media on cases of suicide, especially those of young people, which keep resonating in our public conversations, with statistics indicating a bleaker picture and this when research shows the underreporting in this sector (727 people committed or ‘failed’ in their attempt to commit suicide between 2018 and mid-2023).

This serious concern that mental health in our communities is deteriorating is shared by a large number of therapists; psychologists, psychotherapists, family therapists, social workers, youth workers and counsellors are all reporting a mounting incidence of distress within the population; particularly shocking is what they are seeing unravel among children and young persons in particular.

Compounded with this is an increase in feelings of loneliness, as shown in empirical data provided by the Faculty for Social Well-being (2022), now topping over 196,000 people; major bullying problems on social media; excessive construction and lack of open clean spaces; whole communities and localities protesting against worsening life conditions; a surge in eating disorders, especially among children; a growing sense of anxiety being experienced by people in cars due to traffic and the resultant road rage.

Augment this to a growing concern on the spike in the cost of living, with one economist telling me “the situation is going to get worse”, with a recession forecast that is not looking good at all. The rising population gives an asphyxiating feeling that means we really have a rag bag on our hands.

With all these indicators, what response do we get from the political class? Zilch.

The minister of health seems to choose to ignore this issue of mental health from his priority list, notwithstanding this is mutating into a serious public health concern. The condescending arrogance is of proportions I cannot recall. Complete silence with an almost “damn you, Jack, I’m alright” stance.

My belief in the superintendent of public health, the CEO of Mt Carmel Hospital, the chairman of psychiatry and the permanent secretaries of health, education and social services give me hope that we will soon see some strong reactions. They are all people I know to be sensitive to the mental health agenda but now it’s their time to speak to professionals, academics, NGOs and activists.

This issue, whether it is mental health in general or suicide in particular, cannot remain on the back burner.

I believe the mental health sector needs to be moved away from ‘health’ and an overarching parliamentary secretariat responsible for mental health and loneliness set up. We know that this is more than just a ‘health’ issue and more of a social, economic, educational one. This political office needs to be led by a capable politician and should be within the portfolio of the office of the prime minister.

We also need more money dedicated to research at the University of Malta and a tangible strategy that addresses suicide and mental health.

We need to admit children to Mater Dei Hospital in paediatric wards to be observed as, typically in the first 48 hours, one gets a clearer picture. Children should be transferred to the Young People’s Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital only if absolutely necessary.

We need an economic model that doesn’t sap the life and happiness out of people. We need to rediscover rituals and the happiness of being with each other, morality, ethical behaviour and a sense of community, which are quickly slipping away.

But, above all, we need to see a movement growing around this social problem. If the people we trusted to give us a political and policy direction are letting us down, then, maybe, it is time to be focused on making our voices and thoughts heard.

If we are not careful, the hole we are digging will become too deep for us to get out of.