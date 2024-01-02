Healthcare delivery is experiencing enormous shifts, driven by constant technological advancements. More importantly, people want convenience and when it comes to healthcare, this is becoming a reality we can deliver on.

With this in mind, three entrepreneurs, Keith Laferla, Jessica Polidano and Jean Claude Muscat embarked on a project to create a digital ecosystem where doctors, pharmacists and patients can gain access to a shared ecosystem of healthcare apps. The vision was to have a platform where patients can enjoy a direct link to their healthcare professionals and access advice, their medical history, and e-Prescriptions at any time, from wherever they are.

“Once a health issue crops up, you want access to two things: a doctor and preferably, your medical records. The ideal scenario would be where your doctor has access to your medical records and this is what Digimed is all about. For the first time ever, the general public will have access to their health records – such sensitive and important personal data, that remains quite alarmingly unavailable until today, even in such a digital world,” explains Keith Laferla

Laferla, joint managing director at Laferla Insurance, explains that Digimed is an advanced healthcare platform designed to revolutionize the way we approach medical care. In fact, unlike conventional healthcare apps, Digimed transcends the boundaries of a singular application and offers a comprehensive ecosystem that brings together healthcare professionals, patients, and pharmacists.

“Digimed innovation lies in its three distinct applications, each catering to a specific stakeholder in the healthcare journey,” adds Jessica Polidano.

Polidano brings a different dimension to the whole project, given her eight years’ experience in data structure and data processing as well as managing director of a leading local company in the Event Accreditation industry.

“For healthcare professionals, the platform provides a multifaceted tool that enables video, voice, and text consultations, allowing doctors to seamlessly integrate digital interactions into their practice. Doctors are also using Digimed as their ‘EPR’ or Electronic Patient Record, saving electronic health records for any telemedicine or even in-person consultation, which will then be shared with their patients. Simultaneously, patients gain access to their own Digimed portal, ensuring that their medical information is not only portable but also dynamically updatable and therefore constantly accurate.”

“Pharmacists, too, find their niche within the Digimed ecosystem which empowers them to dispense prescriptions securely through a unique QR code or identifier,” she added.

Digimed will be accessible across various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and web applications, placing the power of healthcare in the hands of its users. The voluntary sign-up process reinforces the platform’s commitment to user autonomy, allowing individuals to take charge of their health journey actively.

At the heart of Digimed is the concept of electronic health records and a personal Medical Profile, a dynamic repository of an individual’s medical history. Unlike traditional health records, these profiles can be updated in real-time, fostering a continuous and accurate reflection of the patient’s health status. This innovation not only enhances patient care but also facilitates smooth transitions between healthcare providers, ensuring a seamless continuum of care.

“I believe that when it comes to healthcare and medical records, trust is paramount and this could justifiably be one of the top concerns for anyone interested in this product,” explains Jean Claude Muscat.

Muscat currently serves as CEO and Director at St James Hospital Group.

“We have tackled the issue of health data ownership and security very thoroughly and have created a system that safeguards patient data, instilling trust in users ensuring total confidentiality for users. In fact, the platform’s design ensures that health records cannot be edited, but doctors can contribute additional notes, maintaining data integrity,” added Mr Muscat.

“Digimed has prompted some critical questions: Can individuals continue to live with the knowledge that their health data is not readily accessible? Isn’t it high time for people to start taking ownership of their own medical records and holistic health data?”

Laferla points out that this platform will give patients and families the ability to access their health records anytime, coupled with the assurance of medical support at any time.

“We have full belief in the transformative potential of Digimed and in its ability to shape a future where healthcare is not just a service but a daily aspect in our lives upon which we have an element of control.”

Another ground-breaking feature of Digimed is its telemedicine (online) consultations, empowering patients to connect with their healthcare providers remotely. Whether through video calls, voice consultations, or text messages, Digimed enables a diverse range of communication channels, bridging the gap between patients and doctors. This flexibility extends beyond the virtual realm, as doctors can utilize Digimed even for in-person consultations, streamlining the entire healthcare process.

Prescriptions, a vital aspect of healthcare, receive a digital makeover with Digimed, where patients can choose where to fulfil their prescriptions, with the system first pinging the patient’s chosen pharmacies to check for availability of medicines required, increasing efficiency for patients and pharmacies alike. Prescriptions are tied to a unique QR code or identifier, allowing drugs to be dispensed only once, thus ensuring total security and eliminating room for abuse.

“DIGIMED can effectively become a patient’s dynamic companion in their healthcare journey, fostering a sense of responsibility towards one’s well-being. Through Digimed’s ‘Health Companion’ premium feature, the platform can deliver notifications for upcoming consultations and reminders for medications thus playing an active role in promoting individual health management,” explains Jessica Polidano.

The three entrepreneurs acknowledged that Digimed’s story is unfolding against the backdrop of fundamental questions regarding the ownership of health records and the role of health authorities in data collection.

“This project has inspired us to also explore the landscape of European Union rights on health record ownership and to seek further insight into the broader regulatory framework within which Digimed operates. We are also seeking to merge our understanding to the expectations from health authorities in terms of data collection statistics to further strengthen the trust from all stakeholders in our ecosystem,” they said.

Keith Laferla however points out that Digimed’s greatest potential lies in the cultural shift that this ecosystem is bound to bring to the health and pharmaceutical sector by unifying stakeholders in the industry, fostering collaboration and synergy.

“The intersection of technology and healthcare presents a vast landscape of untapped potential, and Digimed holds the potential to not just be a service but a cultural force, shaping the future of individualised healthcare experiences. For this venture to reach its full potential, we are going to require a cultural shift from those who perhaps to date, are still set in their own ways.”

This view was echoed by the medical profession itself, with Dr John Zammit Montebello, President of The Association if Private Family Doctors acknowledging that health practitioners have already understood that technology is here to stay. “We can now harness its potential, and the response to Digimed within the medical field has been positively remarkable.

“In Digimed’s case, this culture change will help medical practitioners serve their patients better and more efficiently, whilst allowing them to take active participation in their own well-being,” he concluded.

Digimed’s patient apps will be launching in January 2024 on web, iOS and Android. Visit digimed.health for more information.