The graduating class of the 2021 BFA in Digital Arts programme is organising a collective exhibition showcasing the final-year students’ projects and research.

The exhibition is curated by the students of the Department of Digital Arts, Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences at the University of Malta.

Retrospect is the culmination of three years of creative research in various aspects of Fine Art and Design.

As a collective exhibition showcasing the work of 30 students, Retrospect shall present a multitude of skills and interests covering a diverse range of artistic fields, including but not limited to, those of photography, graphic design, illustration, and animation.

Every artist was given complete artistic independence when creating their respective projects in order to explore their passion and create through their preferred choice of expression.

The exhibition will be held both digitally via a live Facebook transmission, and also physically on May 21 and May 22 at the University of Malta Campus.

The national and University COVID-19 protocols will apply.

The students have been promoting their work on the Retrospect social media platforms as a build-up to the exhibition.

One can find more information on the exhibition on Instagram @retrospect.bfa and on Facebook on Retrospect BFA.

The official website for the online exhibition will be launched during a Facebook live transmission on May 21 at 6pm.