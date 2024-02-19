On Friday, February 23, a group of third year students from the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Arts course at the University of Malta, are organising a thrift event to raise funds for their final exhibition, which forms part of their dissertation. The event also aims to promote ‘green shopping’.

Among the items up for grabs will be clothes, shoes, jewellery, accessories and books.

Martina Vella, the event’s team leader, urged the public to attend in order to support local artists and their projects. The public can follow this Instagram account @dga_yr_2024 to stay updated on the event and to follow other future projects.

The Sift n’ Thrift event will be held at the Media and Knowledge Science (MAKS) Faculty in Room 414 at the University of Malta. Signs will be placed around the University of Malta to lead the public to the event, starting from the quadrangle, in front of the canteen. The event be held between 10am and 4pm.

A donation of €1 will be requested at the entrance as part of the funding for the students’ final exhibition.

For more information, follow the Facebook page DGA 2024 Event.