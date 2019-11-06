Education authorities are exploring ways how to replace traditional textbooks with a digital version in students’ electronic tablets in a bid to reduce the weight of their school bags.

The initiative is being taken under the next phase of the One Tablet Per Child Scheme which was launched for all Year 4 students in 2016.

Stephen Cachia, director-general (Curriculum, Lifelong learning and Employability) within the Education Ministry spoke of the plans when he addressed the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The sitting was dedicated to the recent National Audit Office Report on the use of tablets in State, Church and Independent Primary schools

10 per cent of teaching was being done through the use of tablets, while use of technological devices in general in schools accounted to between 30 and 35 per cent of the time - Stephen Cachia

While giving the thumbs up for the introduction of this technological device as a learning aid, the National Audit Office (NAO) had pointed out that electronic tablets which so far have cost €12 million were being under utilised. Fewer than one in every five students were using electronic tablets as part of a lesson on a daily basis in schools.

Mr Cachia said that at present 10 per cent of teaching was being done through the use of tablets, while use of technological devices in general in schools accounted to between 30 and 35 per cent of the time.

While acknowledging that tablets were underutilised, Mr Cachia said that it was not only a matter of quantity but one had to look at the quality of teaching.

He pointed out that one of the reasons why tablets were being barely used at home was due to their security features to prevent potential misuse. In this respect, he said that these were parameters would be slightly widened in the drafting of the tender for the supply of the second generation of tablets or replace the existing ones which had become outdated.

He noted that it was more cost effective to purchase new ones rather than upgrade the existing devices introduced just three years ago.

Asked by committee chair PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami if it would be more feasible to have a leasing agreement, Mr Cachia said such an option was also being considered.

What are the next milestones?

As for the next milestones in this project, Mr Cachia told Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia that his wish was to explore the possibility of converting some textbooks to digital format.

While traditional books would not be phased out completely, he said such measure was also meant to reduce the weight of students’ school bags.

Mr Cachia also spoke on the introduction of electronic tablets in secondary and middle schools.

During this scholastic year a pilot project is being rolled out through the use of 200 devices which were acquired following a call for expressions of interest for which four suppliers had applied.

However, he insisted that the introduction of tablets in this age group should be rolled out in a more gradual manner than was the case of primary schools.