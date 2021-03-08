IVALIFE Insurance Limited is a new digital first, technology-driven life insurance company forging its own unique path within the life insurance sector, providing a range of smart life insurance products tailored to both individual and group needs.

Conceived by four respected players operating mainly in the financial services industry, namely APS Bank p.l.c., Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd., GasanMamo Insurance Ltd. and MaltaPost p.l.c., who, together identified a gap in the market for a digitally led, multi-channel approach to life insurance. These four companies involved enjoy over 100 years of combined experience in helping individuals, families and businesses with their wide range of services and offerings.

IVALIFE is set to challenge the status quo on local business operations, primarily due to the ease with which clients will be able to conduct their life insurance needs digitally, thanks to the technology that IVALIFE has invested in. In other words, potential clients will be able to get the information they require to make an informed decision at the push of a button. This process means no more waiting in line for customer care to receiving a quote and getting a policy. This is a first for a Maltese company. IVALIFE has also a sum insured calculator which will make it easy to identify a protection need, based on the person’s lifestyle, financial situation and dependents. All services operate in a very transparent manner with the pricing available online and instantly, ensuring a smooth, fast and transparent process to every client.

“We’re committed to bringing quality and innovation to the market, providing customers simplicity and transparency in the solutions we provide,” said IVALIFE’s CEO Reuben Zammit.

“While the pandemic accelerated the digitization of most sectors which had yet to catch up, it did not really affect the operation plans put in place by the team at IVALIFE, as it was already thought of as being set up as digital-first company back in 2019. This reaffirms the need for us to remain flexible and innovative, so we can address the evolving needs of our customers.”

With its strong technological capabilities and commitment to making life insurance more accessible to all, IVALIFE looks set to become a digital contributor to fulfil the life insurance protection needs in these uncertain times and protect the financial future of its customers and their loved ones. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your savings for future needs, IVALIFE is providing a range of products and services, both on an individual and group basis, which will provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Find out more by visiting www.iva.life.