Malta Café Scientifique, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, is today presenting a panel discussion on the use of digital games as a learning tool in the classroom.

A study by the Interactive Software Federation of Europe found that 54 per cent of Europeans aged six to 64 years played digital games, with the most popular age group being those aged 11-14 years (84 per cent).

Considering this, it has become increasingly more important to try and use digital games as a positive educational resource. It is claimed they have the potential to support the acquisition and understanding of knowledge, experimentation, creativity, problem-solving, empathy, decision-making skills and current real-world issues.

Academic Leonard Busuttil, post-doctoral researcher Iro Voulgari and Jonathan Barbara, senior lecturer in creative computing and games design, will lead the online discussion at 7pm.

This event forms part of the pre-festival programme (running from November 12 to 26) of Science in the City, Malta’s Science and Arts Festival. Themed ‘Engage, Empower, Enable’, the festival is this year going digital between November 27 and 29.

For more information, visit https://scienceinthecity.org.mt.