A celebration of digital games research, education and the industry in Malta will be held on Wednesday from 10.30am to 7pm at the new premises of the Institute of Digital Games on the University of Malta’s Msida campus, which will be inaugurated by Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri.

The event will comprise a non-stop exploration of digital games, games and artificial intelligence, the impact of games research, and visions of the future for Malta. It will be addressed among others by Dr Gabriel Robert, lead Gameplay programmer at Ubisoft – one of the giants of the global digital game industry – who will speak on the impacts research has on innovation in games.

The launch will provide the institute – which is ranked among the best in the world – with an opportunity to showcase its research in the areas of digital game design and development, and artificial intelligence, which have become critical for Malta’s economic development, as evidenced by the national Video Games and eSports Strategy and national AI Strategy.

A series of workshops on topics such as musical behaviour in games, the player-avatar relationship in virtual reality, and affective computing (emotion AI) will be open to the public from noon onwards.

These will be followed by talks on digital game-related work and research being conducted at the University’s Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences, Department of Computer Sciences and Department of English, among others.

The event will end with presentations by local game industry studios including Dorado Games, Exient, Playmagic, and Might Box on projects they are working on. Representatives of these studios will also be available to offer career guidance and answer questions such as what skills they are looking for, what roles are available and what it is actually like to work in the games industry.

Registration is required as space is limited.

To view a programme of the event and to register, visit the website below.

um.edu.mt/digitalgames