A 16-hour course on digital marketing is being held by Malta University Consulting Ltd between November and January.

The course, entitled ‘Award in Digital Marketing Strategy – Planning and Implementation’ is aimed at people who (a) would like to gain practical insights and hands-on practice in digital marketing; (b) have experience in a different field but want to broaden their knowledge by adding digital marketing to their skill set, or (c) would like to improve the company they work for by adopting a strategic approach to their digital marketing effort.

The course will be delivered through the presentation of case studies, best examples, class discussions and demonstrations.

It has been approved by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) as equivalent to Level 5 (3 ECTS).

For more information, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt