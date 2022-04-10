Digital Skills Bootcamps is a programme aimed at helping individuals and businesses improve their digital abilities and expand their future opportunities. This is very much in line with the eSkills Malta Foundation’s mandate to promote digital skills acquisition, upskilling and reskilling.

The foundation is dedicated to helping people adapt, evolve and prosper in revolutionised and modern workplaces in an ever-increasing world of remote working and reliance on digital technology. With this in mind, in 2019 it launched a new programme to fund a new initiative – the Digital Skills Bootcamps.

The main goal of these bootcamps is to introduce youngsters to the joys of coding, to develop youth and adults interested in pursuing a career in coding, and to upskill teachers’ abilities and competencies. The bootcamps also introduce teenagers, adults and pensioners to developing technology, such as the use of the internet to make their lives easier. In a nutshell, these digi­tal bootcamps can apply to everybody regardless of their work situation.

The eSkills Malta Foundation’s bootcamps are ideal for people who are already employed and want to develop and tailor their skills to their current position, as well as those who are looking for work and recognising that having these additional skills will help them stand out from the crowd.

The popularity of these funded digital skills bootcamps has grown year after year. This year, more than 15 training providers have signed up to participate in this critical effort and have become essential stakeholders. More than 20 digital skills courses will be offered in 2022, ranging from Creating ICT Specialists to Emerging Technologies for Citi­zens to Upskilling Teachers.

These digital abilities bootcamps may be the right fit for anyone working, self-employed, unemployed or returning to work after a break, who wants to swiftly improve their skills in a specific area, fast-track into a new position, or advance in their current job.

The digital skills bootcamps are completely free and will run from April to December 2022.

For more information, e-mail info.eskills@eskills.org.mt, visit www.eskills.org.mt or follow this Facebook page.