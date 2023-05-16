The second edition of FLOW 23 – the digital transformation event is taking place on June 1 at Giardini Lambrosa, limits of Rabat. The event will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs and senior managers to explore the latest technologies and strategies available that could give them an edge in the current scenario of rising costs and ongoing labour shortages.

Participants will not only hear from industry experts and thought leaders on key topics like automation and artificial intelligence, but will also have opportunities to network and to participate in various interactive workshops where attendees can work on real-world challenges and develop solutions for their own businesses.

Maurizio Mamo, CEO at 4Sight Group, said: “FLOW 22 was a real success which highlighted just how much business leaders in Malta want to explore and understand digital innovation. Encouraged by this, we have been working hard to deliver an even better event this year which will look at how digital transformation can help companies across all aspects of their business, from supply chain and human resources to marketing and accounting. The agenda for FLOW 23 is certainly a busy one and we are confident attendees will leave with plenty of new ideas on how they can further optimise their organisations.”

FLOW 23 is being organised by digital transformation specialists 4Sight Group with the support of the Malta Chamber of SMEs and will be free of charge, subject to registration.

Spaces for the event are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event has also been accredited with 4.25 hours of structured CPE qualifying under Professional Development competency as per the Accountancy Board Accreditation rules.

For more information, visit www.flow.mt/.