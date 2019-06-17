The University of Malta was recently awarded €740,000 in European funds to co-ordinate and lead two projects related to digital training for higher education and continued professional development.

The first project, called Dig-IT, aims to provide support, training and resources to academic staff at universities in the EU who are less familiar with digital education, to encourage them to adopt such technologies and innovative approaches to their teaching.

It seeks to create a learning community of practice between academic staff in various countries enabling them to collaboratively create, share and distribute innovative training and teaching resources in an open access repository. This will help save time and the cost required to design digital education products and processes.

The University will also be partnering with other stakeholders such as St James Hospital to address similar problems in the area of continuing education in the healthcare sector where thousands of busy practitioners want and/or need continuing education on topics such as hand hygiene, safe surgery check-lists, and caring for diabetic patient during an admission. Dig-IT will explore how experts in healthcare subjects can collaborate with EU university digital education experts to benefit from, and pilot English and Italian online resources in healthcare contexts.

The project is being co-ordinated by Dr Maria Cassar from the Department of Nursing and Prof. Colla J. MacDonald from the University Rectorate.

The second project, called Icarus, is aimed at assisting educators and learners at European higher education institutions, led by the University of Malta, to collaborate together to develop specific training content and help them keep abreast of the latest digitialised technologies being used in the world of work, which is undergoing what has been termed the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). Such technologies include artificial intelligence, the use of blockchain in industry, industrial Internet of Things, 3D printing, virtual and augmented reality, collaborative robotics, cybersecurity and industrial networking, Big Data analysis, and the use of drones in manufacturing industry.

The project’s main aim is to develop an innovative digital training toolbox that is open and freely available to support educators and learners to bridge their skills gap and mismatches. The project is being co-ordinated by Dr Emmanuel Francalanza from the University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering.

Both projects are being supported through the Erasmusplus KA2 Strategic Partnerships for Higher Education funding scheme, which is co-ordinated in Malta by the European Union Programmes Authority (EUPA).