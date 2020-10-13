Bank of Valletta is once again teaming up with the Malta Chamber of Commerce to organise another free webinar for businesses. Titled ‘Digitising your Business Payments’, it will take place on Thursday at 2pm.

The payments landscape is changing rapidly and could place pressure on businesses, forcing them to change their working processes. Convenience, speed and efficiency in payments are now of great essence.

David Xuereb, president of The Malta Chamber and Tonia Naudi, head of multi-channel banking and electronic payments at Bank of Valletta, will discuss how digital payments are one of the main trends in upcoming economies, what types of digital payment solutions are available and how these can ease business operations.

This webinar is one of a series of free webinars that BOV has been organising or co-hosting during these past months, with the aim of bringing expert information, insights and best practices to local businesses and consumers.

Those interested in this webinar may register on https://www.bov.com/Events/digitising-your-business-payments.