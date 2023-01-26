The Intersport 10k and 5k Series saw the first race of the year hosted in the Three Cities, where 300 athletes took part, with the shorter distance proving to be equally popular.

The sold-out event started off in Birgu and took a route along the seafront into the neighbouring Cospicua and Senglea waterfronts.

The wet and slippery conditions in various parts of the race saw many athletes taking a cautious approach to avoid injury mainly from those vying to be part of Team Malta in the forthcoming Games of the Small States of Europe, nevertheless, the race still provided some thrilling action, particularly as athletes edged towards the finish line.

There was no surprise in the 5km race as Dillon Cassar took the lead and kept in front of the pack to win the race in 15:35. Behind him a duel ensued between Kurt Dalli and Mark Herrera who both sprinted head to head in the last metres before the finish line.

Dalli pipped Herrera to second place with milliseconds separating the two.

