Dillion Cassar and Lisa Bezzina claimed the national Cross-Country title as the championships made a return on the senior national athletics calendar after an absence of a few years.

While athletes are accustomed to running on the track or on the road, this time they ran on a softer, but more challenging terrain, around the perimeter of the Marsa grounds on a non-traditional route, with mud pits and obstacles in the way.

Dillon Cassar (Mellieħa AC), continued to build on his impressive recent momentum, claiming victory when overcoming the brave challenge of Pembroke duo Luke Micallef and Muhammed Ahmed Khadar and Simon Spiteri, of St Patrick’s AC.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta