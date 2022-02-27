Dillon Cassar and Roberta Schembri were crowned 5k national champions following their victory in the championship organised by Athletics Malta in the Ħal Far Industrial Park.

More than 100 athletes took part in this event, which for the first time in our country was certified by World Athletics, as part of the association’s efforts to improve the quality of the sport experience, including in non-stadia events such as that of Sunday.

Dillon Cassar, (Mellieħa AC) confirmed his superiority on the distance, claiming the 5k title in 15:05, doubling up on last week’s victory on the same distance during the Winter Championships held on the Marsa track.

Luke Micallef (Pembroke Athleta) and Simon Spiteri (St Patrick’s) claimed second and third spot respectively.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta