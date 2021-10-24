Maltese long-distance runner Dillon Cassar set a new national record at the Valencia Half Marathon which was held on Sunday.

The Mellieħa AC runner completed the distance in one hour six minutes and 11 seconds. His time was well below his own previous national best of 1:06.45 he had set in the Berlin Half Marathon last August.

Cassar’s performance in Valencia not only sees him set a new national mark over the distance but also earns him a berth to represent Malta at the World Half Marathon that will be held in China.

“National Record Half Marathon beaten again!!,” Cassar wrote on his facebook page.

“1.06.11 unofficial time and making QS for world half marathon!!

