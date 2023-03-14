Mellieħa AC’s Dillon Cassar confirmed his strength on the shorter road distances, taking home the National Championship on the 5k distance, completing a 5k-10k double for the second season in succession.

His victory in Ħal Far was even more impressive considering that despite the gale force winds reaching Force 7, he lowered the national record over the distance to 14:54 minutes.

Luke Micallef (Pembroke AC) placed second in 15:20 while Simon Spiteri (St Patrick’s AC) completed the podium with a time of 16:05.

David Borg (Athletix AC) claimed top honours among the Under 23s in a time of 16:13 minutes, returning to action after a few weeks on the sidelines.

