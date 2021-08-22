Malta’s long-distance runner Dillon Cassar dipped under the Malta Half Marathon record when taking part in the Berlin Half Marathon on Sunday.

The Mellieħa AC runner covered the distance in an impressive time of one hour 06.45 seconds to finish 20th overall.

Cassar’s time was well inside the previous record set by Charlton Debono who had clocked a national best of one hour 07.46 seconds.

At the end of the race, Cassar was understandably delighted with his performance and showed his gratitude towards his father Rodney Cassar who trains him every day.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta