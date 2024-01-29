Dillon Cassar and Joelle Cortis cruised home to a dominant victory in the National 10k Championship organised by Athletics Malta on Sunday, both athletes leading from start to finish on the newly-certified Ta’ Qali route.

For Cassar, this was his third victory in succession on this distance, with the Mellieħa AC athlete first to stop the clock in 30:47, ahead of Evolve’s Gabriel Farrugia in 31:23, with Shaun Galea, also of Evolve, completing the podium in 31:27.

Joelle Cortis completed a memorable double for the Mellieħa athletes, taking home the 10k women championship with a 37:11 finish, well ahead of Roberta Schembri (Evolve – 38:04) and Maria Cumbo (Mellieħa AC – 39:20).

