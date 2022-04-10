Dillon Cassar and Joelle Cortis produced impressive displays in at the Brighton 10km race on Sunday as the two Maltese long-distance runners set new national records.

Cassar is enjoying an impressive season so far and it was the second time that he had set the national best in the distance.

In fact, Cassar completed the distance in a time of 30 minutes and 47 seconds to finish fourth overall.

Cassar’s time on Sunday was six seconds faster than his own previous national best he had set in Madrid earlier this year.

