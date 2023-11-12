Dillon Cassar may have only been running for the past five years but for him, athletics has become an integral part of his life and is keen to transmit his passion for this discipline to everyone who is keen to practise the sport.

Since making his competitive debut in 2018, Cassar has managed to establish himself as one of the top long-distance runners on the island, winning several titles, which included the Road Running League last year with his club Mellieħa AC, before marking his debut in a GSSE with an impressive bronze medal in the 10,000m race in last June’s Malta 2023 Games.

Cassar is rather a late beginner in the sport and reveals he started practising the sport in a bid to lose some weight.

“I remember that I had gained a bit of weight and my girlfriend encouraged me to start running,” Cassar said.

