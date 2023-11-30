Dillon Cassar and Luke Micallef produced a commendable showing at the Boulogne-Billancourt Half Marathon last weekend.

Cassar, was in fine form at the Paris race as the Mellieħa AC runner completed the distance in a time of one hour six minutes, and 28 seconds to finish in an impressive 11th place from 10,000 runners.

On the other hand, Luke Micallef crossed the finish line in one hour seven minutes and 42 seconds to finish in 32nd place.

The race was won by Gatien Airiau, of France, who crossed the finish line in a time of one hour three minutes and 43 seconds.

