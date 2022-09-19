Dillon Cassar (Mellieħa AC) continued to lower the half marathon national record with another impressive display this time in Copenhagen, Denmark, completing the 21.1km distance in one hour, six minutes and seven seconds.

Cassar improved his own previous record, established last year in Valencia, by four seconds. In the same race, another top showing by Luke Micallef who came home just seven seconds behind Cassar, (1:06.14) establishing the third best time by a Maltese athlete on this distance.

The race was won by Milkesa Mengesha of Ethiopia who crossed the finish line in 58 minutes and 58 seconds.

With this result, Cassar and Micallef managed to place themselves among the top 70 athletes, in a race that saw the participation of some 25,000 runners from around the world.

A result which elevates the level of Maltese athletics by these two athletes who produced a string of positive results throughout the present year.

