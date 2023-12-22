Dillon Cassar emerged as the undisputed winner at the Eurosport BSJ Fleur-de-Lys Road Race, hosted by Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club on Republic Day.

The event garnered a substantial turnout, featuring not only Malta’s top athletes but also a diverse mix of regular participants and newcomers.

Competitors had the choice of entering either the 10k or 5km race, with the former entailing two loops of the course.

This long-standing competition, organised by the club for several decades, marked the culmination of its busy running calendar before a brief hiatus in anticipation of the 2024 season.

