Italy coach Roberto Mancini will be without the services of Federico Dimarco and Federico Chiesa for their opening Euro 2024 qualifications against England and Malta.

Both players picked up injuries in Sunday’s Derby d’Italia which Juventus claimed with a single goal scored by Filip Kostic.

Inter’s defender Dimarco had to be replaced just past the hour mark by Danilo D’Ambrosio. He will be replaced by West Ham United wingback Emerson Palmieri, winner of the 2021 European title with the Azzurri.

