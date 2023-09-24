Federico Dimarco scored the only goal as Inter continued their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 1-0 win at basement club Empoli on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi’s side shifted gear after a hard-fought first half to see off a team which fired its coach last week after a seven-goal thrashing by Roma.

Dimarco confirmed Inter’s domestic domination with a superb half-volley into the left corner six minutes after the break.

France international Marcus Thuram was denied a second by the crossbar after 77 minutes before being substituted by Chilean Alexis Sanchez who made his Serie A return after spending last season in Marseille.

