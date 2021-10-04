Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco has been called up to Italy’s squad for the Nations League finals, the Italian federation announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old replaces midfielder Matteo Pessina who withdrew after injuring a thigh in Atalanta’s 3-2 home defeat by AC Milan on Sunday.

It is the third change since the original 23-man squad for the finals was announced on Thursday.

