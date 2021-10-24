HIBERNIANS 1

Grech 36

VALLETTA 1

Dimech 79

Hibernians

I. Kone-6, L Almeida-7, Raphael-6.5, J Grech-6.5 (89 A. Attard), J. Degabriele-6, B. Kristensen-7, D. Vella-6, Thaylor-6 (90 F. Mensah), A. Agius-5.5, G. Artiles-6, W. Domoraud-6.5.

Valletta

A. Guarnone-6.5, J. Borg-6.5 (59 C. Gauci-5), R. Camilleri-6, T. Caruana-5, J. Arthur-5, H. Dilaver-6, I. Curjuric-6, R. Muscat-5 (75 S. Dimech-6), E. Sala-5, M. Fontanella-4, K. Tulimieri-5 ( 67 L. Campos-5).

Yellow cards: Thaylor, Curjuric, Camilleri, Almeida.

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

BOV player of the match: Jake Grech (Hibernians).

Substitute Shawn Dimech’s 79th-minute equaliser earned Valletta a point and denied Hibernians a victory they deserved at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Jake Grech looked to have put Hibs on course for three points with a sweeping finish from Jurgen Degabriele’s pass.

Valletta had few efforts on goal but secured a draw when Dimech hit home from close-range from Curjuric’s throughball.

Hibs had controlled the game but never killed it off with Alessandro Guarnone making important interventions.

