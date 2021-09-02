Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex said it had come out of a meeting with Minister Clint Camilleri about the proposed widening of Marsalforn Road feeling "hopeful".

The Planning Authority last month issued a permit for major road works linking Victoria to Marsalforn, which will involve the destruction of ODZ land, the disturbance of a watercourse, as well as the uprooting of over 300 trees, according to NGOs.

On Tuesday, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar said it had appealed the planning permit.

But two days later, DLĦGħ said it was not filing an appeal yet, saying it was hopeful that meetings held with Camilleri and Gozo Regional Development Authority CEO Mario Borg would mitigate the damage that the new road will cause to the Marsalforn Valley and its traditional landscape.

The NGO said discussions have been going on for weeks to address concerns flagged by the organisation and an environmentally conscious public.

It said the minister had "stated his commitment and openness to achieve consensus and to incorporate proposals" by DLĦGħ.

The NGO's proposed design would minimise agricultural land take-up, loss of trees and the risk to valley watercourses. At the same time, traffic in central Rabat could be reduced through a bypass, ensuring road safety and reducing the overall cost of the project.

DLĦGħ added that its president Alex Torpiano had expressed the NGO’s appreciation to the minister and his technical consultants "for their positive and constructive approach in seeking better solutions to meet the concerns of all stakeholders, and to ensure the project is carried out within a holistic approach with minimum environmental impact while catering for the real needs of Gozo and its community".

"In light of the ongoing positive discussions, the NGO has refrained from launching a planning appeal in good faith."

Another meeting with stakeholders is planned within the next few weeks to finalise the new plans, it said.