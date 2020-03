Firearms researcher Stephen Petroni will tomorrow relate the intriguing tale of a German 1906 Navy Luger pistol as it passed through German, Japanese, British and, finally, Maltese hands. He will recount how this pistol ended up in the Far East and survived two world wars and destruction by the UK police before finally finding its way to Malta in 1997.

The lecture is being given at Din l-Art Ħelwa in Melita Street, Valletta, tomorrow at 6pm.