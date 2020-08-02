Today being the first Sunday of the month, the following Din l-Art Ħelwa sites are open to visitors: the medieval chapels of the Annunciation of Ħal Millieri, l/o Żurrieq, of Santa Marija of Bir Miftuħ, Gudja, and St Roque’s chapel, Żebbuġ, will be open from 9.30am to noon. Msida Bastion Historic Garden, Floriana, Wignacourt Tower, St Paul’s Bay, and Xutu Tower, Żurrieq, are also open this morning.

Msida Bastion Historic Garden is also open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to noon, and special night tours take place every Saturday night at 9pm. For information, e-mail wardengor@gmail.com.

Wigncourt Tower opens daily between 10am to 1pm except on Thursday and Sundays. An open day offering free tours with activities by Show of Arms Re-Enactment Group will be held on Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Xutu Tower is open on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday mornings, and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Our Lady of Victories church, Valletta, is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Delimara Lighthouse is now accepting bookings for heritage accommodation. For more information, e-mail admin@dinlarthelwa.org.

dinlarthelwa.org