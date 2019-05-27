A fundraising dinner marking Din l-Art Ħelwa’s 54th anniversary will be held at San Anton Gardens, Attard, on Friday at 8.30 for 9pm under the patronage of President George Vella.

Guests will be greeted with welcome drinks followed by a gourmet dinner served on the terrace of San Anton Palace, a historic venue offering an enchanting ambience for the occasion.

Violinist George Curmi, Il-Puse, accompanied by singer and keyboard player Godwin Lucas, will be performing background music throughout the evening.

Tickets are €48 per person for DLĦ members and €52 for non-members, including wine. To reserve a table call DLĦ on 2122 0358 or 2122 5952 or e-mail info@dinlarthelwa.org as early as possible. Proceeds will support DLĦ’s efforts to safeguard Malta’s cultural and natural heritage and its restoration and awareness-raising programmes.