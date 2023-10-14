Din l-Art Helwa is hosting an exhibition of works by its former executive president Martin Scicluna, with the proceeds of sales to be donated to the NGO.

The artist is the last surviving member of the Six Soldier Artists who is still painting. The Soldier Artists exhibited in Malta at three highly successful exhibitions in aid of charities in 2000, 2003 and 2006.

On display will be 41 acrylic on board and 12 large watercolours. The exhibition will be open from 10.30am till 5pm every day between 18 and 23 October at 10 Old Bakery Street, Valletta (corner with Melita Street).

Two of the works that will go on display. Photo: Din L-Art Ħelwa.

Scicluna was born in 1935 and educated at St Edward’s College, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Army Staff College Camberley and the Royal College of Defence Studies. He served in the Royal Malta Artillery from 1956 until 1964, transferring to the Royal Artillery in 1965 after completion of the Army Staff College course.

He left the Army in 1973 and won a place at the Ministry of Defence as a Direct Entry Principal where he served in various policy secretariats advising Ministers. He also served on secondment to the Foreign Office as a member of the United Kingdom Delegation to NATO until November 1995, retiring in the rank of Under Secretary of State.

He served Din l-Art Helwa faithfully in several incarnations from 1996 on his return to Malta, culminating with his election as executive president from 2001 to 2005 and vice-president from 2005 to 2013. He was elected Honorary Life Council member in 2014.

Mr Scicluna studied art at St Edward’s College under English art master Mr Kealy in 1943. He retained a keen interest thereafter in painting in watercolour and later in oils, honing his techniques over the years until he settled in recent years on painting in acrylic on board and watercolour.