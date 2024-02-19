Din l-Art Ħelwa (DLĦ) has launched self-guided videos to the Red Tower in Mellieħa in English, Maltese, Italian, Spanish, French and German.

The 17th-century tower is the most visited site held under guardianship by DLĦ, with over 40,000 visitors in 2023, an increase of over 29 per cent over the previous year. The site is run by warden James Evans and a team of 14 dedicated volunteers.

The opportunity to produce a multilingual documentary about the Red Tower came about in 2023 and became a reality thanks to DLĦ tapping into a grant for the promotion of cultural heritage in the north of Malta, through the GAL Majjistral Foundation Measure 3. The videos were created in partnership with the Mellieħa local council.

The in-house video is shown within the Red Tower by volunteers, but visitors who wish to watch the detailed 15-minute video can do so by scanning a QR code at the entrance and follow the video on their smartphones. The videos have also been uploaded to DLĦ’s YouTube channel.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this multilingual documentary, in view of the wide variety of nationalities attracted to the tower,” Alex Torpiano, DLĦ executive president, said.

The launch was also addressed by Minister for Inclusion and the Voluntary Sector Julia Farrugia Portelli, and Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella.

This project is supported by Din l-Art Ħelwa’s council, volunteers and translators, and the GAL Majjistral Foundation, the Ministry for Inclusion and the Voluntary Sector and the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, the Mellieħa local council and the ARPA Agency.