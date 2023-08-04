Dinamo Tbilisi’s elimination from the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League against Ħamrun Spartans proved costly for their coach after he was dismissed from his post.

On Friday, the Georgian club announced that Giorgi Chiabrishvili’s contract was terminated after a mutual agreement with Dinamo Tbilisi.

Dinamo Tbilisi failed to progress to the next stage after a 3-1 defeat on aggregate, with Ħamrun winning 1-0 on Georgian soil in Thursday’s second leg tie.

