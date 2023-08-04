Dinamo Tbilisi’s elimination from the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League against Ħamrun Spartans proved costly for their coach after he was dismissed from his post.

On Friday, the Georgian club announced that Giorgi Chiabrishvili’s contract was terminated after a mutual agreement with Dinamo Tbilisi.

Dinamo Tbilisi failed to progress to the next stage after a 3-1 defeat on aggregate, with Ħamrun winning 1-0 on Georgian soil in Thursday’s second leg tie.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.