Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb or Saburtalo, of Georgia could be up against Valletta in the third qualifying round of the Champions League should the Malta champions manage to knock out Ferencvaros, of Hungary in the second qualifying round.

The Citizens left Malta on Monday towards Budapest where they face the 30-times Hungarian champions in opening leg on Wednesday night.

Valletta are in high spirits after managing to overcome Luxembourg's F91 Dudelange in the first qualifying round on the away goals rule after that tie had ended in a 3-3 draw.

Ferencvaros will surely be tough opponents for Valletta, but the Citizens have shown great resilience against Dudelange, who had reach the Europa League group stages last season.

Should Dinamo Zagreb and Valletta both go through it would set up an intriguing tie between Maltese and Croatian teams this summer.

In fact last week, Gżira United knocked out Dinamo's neighbouring rivals Hajduk Split in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

The third qualifying round matches of the Champions League are scheduled for August 6-7 and 13-14.

Champions Path Draw

Cluj/Maccabi vs Celtic/Kalju

Sutjeksa/Apoel vs Dundalk/Qarabag

PAOK vs Ajax Amsterdam

Saburtalo/D. Zagreb vs Ferencvaros/Valletta

Red Star/ HJK Helsinki vs TNS/Copenhagen

Bate/Rosenborg vs Maribor/AIK

Europa League

Meanwhile, should Valletta fail to advance into the third qualifying round of Europe's main club competition, they would be relegated into the Europa League.

In that case, they would be up against either Santa Coloma of Andorra or Astana of Kazakhstan.

This would be their third straight appearance in this competition after their facing San Marino's Folgore and Utrecht of the Netherlands in 2018 and Bosnia's Zrinjski Mostar last season.

Gżira United, on their part, could face a trip to either Luxembourg against Jeunesse Esch or to Portugal where they would face Vitoria SC should they overcome Ventspils in the second qualifying round.

The first leg of these ties will be played on August 8 while the return games on August 15.