Charles Grech & Co. Ltd. in collaboration with The Phoenicia Malta, has announced the return of the highly anticipated culinary event, 'Dine with the Stars,' now in its second edition. Taking place on Monday, February 26, this gastronomic gala will showcase the talents of Malta's six Michelin-starred restaurants in an exquisite six-course dinner, all in the spirit of charity.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, 'Dine with the Stars' has become a hallmark celebration for connoisseurs of fine dining and philanthropy alike. The evening promises an unparalleled dining experience where each participating restaurant will present a unique dish, expertly crafted using primarily locally sourced ingredients.

The journey through this culinary evening will unfold at The Phoenicia Malta, commencing with a welcoming Barons De Rothschild Champagne and canapés reception at the Palm Court Lounge. Guests will then be ushered into the recently launched Contessa for a six-course dinner, curated by Malta's finest Michelin-starred restaurants. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with wines, courtesy of Charles Grech & Co. Ltd. Guests are then welcome to enjoy an exclusive post-dinner gathering, providing a unique chance to interact with the chefs themselves.

The event continues its commitment to charitable causes, with proceeds benefiting the Malta Community Chest Fund. The Malta Tourism Authority is supporting this initiative, underscoring the island's commitment to promoting its culinary offerings. Reservations can be made at phoeniciamalta.com.