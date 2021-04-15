China’s Ding Junhui’s bid to finally land the world snooker title begins against 2015 champion Stuart Bingham after the draw was made on Thursday.

Ding, 34, a two-time semi-finalist and who reached the final in 2016 meets an opponent whose best days may well be behind him having had to come through qualifying to gain his place at The Crucible Theatre.

The championships get under way on Saturday and reach their climax on May 3.

There are four other Chinese cuesmen involved in first round action.

