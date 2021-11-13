The Dingli council is objecting to a proposal to turn a disused explosives factory in Triq il-Qaws into a bungalow complex for tourists.

The site, which is outside the development zone and falls within the limits of a Natura 2000 site, between L-Irdum ta’ l-Iħfar and Ix-Xagħra tal-Qaws, covers an area of 6,275 sqm and will be split into 14 bungalows, each with its own swimming pool, as well as a management block and ancillary facilities.

The development is being objected to by hundreds of people who wrote to the authority following a public outcry by activist group Moviment Graffitti.

The council said on Saturday the proposed development is in the middle of a Natura 2000 scheduled site and in one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the Maltese Islands.

It said it goes against the applicable policies as outlined in the SPED and North West Local Plan for such development.

The council argued that the site forms part of a sensitive area protected as an area of ecological importance and high landscape value besides being a Natura 2000 site.

The proposed development, it said, clearly violated the regulations for development within Natura 2000 sites and risked the area's Natura 2000 site status.

It also said that the assessment submitted by ERA “leaves much to be desired” for a site with such a high ecological value.

This, it said, failed to mention the possible impact of the development on the flora and fauna, the existing natural water systems located underground and springs located in the area, and the negative effect that the lighting emitted from the proposed development will cause on fauna habitats.

Moreover, it will be visually intrusive on the scenic beauty of the area and no improvement on the ugliness of the current building is being proposed.

It will also commercialise an otherwise unspoilt area and will generate a significant amount of activity in a quiet and rural area.

The council said that once the explosives factory is no longer required, the land in question should be returned to nature, with the area reinstated to its original state as deemed appropriate for such an important and protected site.

Since being licensed as a fireworks factory in 1987, applications have been submitted to build a store within the site in 1994, redevelop it into educational agricultural and residential use in 1997 and into a fireworks factory depot in 2009.

All applications were refused.

In 2017, an application was submitted to redevelop the site into an “eco-spa and resort” but this was later withdrawn.

In 2020, a new application sought to turn the site over for residential use, including the construction of a swimming pool.

