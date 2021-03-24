Three residents have filed a judicial protest against Moviment Graffitti, whose activists have been blocking Infrastructure Malta workers from laying a new road to connect an alley at Daħla tas-Sienja to San Ġwann Bosco Street in Dingli.

The activists claim the work involves unjustified take-up of farmland and destroys old trees.

John and Rose Sammut and Carmel Galea, who live and own property in Sqaq il-Mużew, said that the activist group is “abusively, clandestinely and against the express wishes of residents” creating an obstacle to works and blocking the road to the detriment of residents' safety.

They said they and others had lived in the area of the new road for years and had long asked for the works to improve access, particularly for emergency vehicles.

“Moreover, Movement Graffiti is positioning itself as the voice of residents despite never having been given a mandate by the said residents, in what constitutes illicit and illegal representation,” the judicial protest reads.

The residents said activists had disturbed public order and prevented them from leaving their homes, with some losing appointments and arriving late for work.

The residents demanded the necessary action to remedy the situation, remove the danger and make good on any damages that may have suffered.

The protest was signed by lawyer Charlon Gouder and legal procurator Jolene Pace Ciscaldi.

'A PR stunt'

Graffitti called the judicial protest a “PR stunt” and accused Infrastructure Malta of attempting to derail the activists by “tarnishing their reputation”.

“We are not surprised at this seeing the tactics Infrastructure Malta have employed against us, including the harassment of some individuals (external to Moviment Graffitti) who were present today through the use of malicious phonecalls, and violent behaviour from different contractors on Monday and Tuesday,” a spokesperson for Graffitti said.

“We are in possession of ample documentation and video footage to dispel the allegations in the judicial protest, and we will be publishing a full statement.”

Graffitti and Infrastructure Malta have been in a stand-off at the Dingli site since Monday, with protestors camping out in the area to prevent the works from taking place.

The proposed road attracted environmental protests in October 2020, when workers turned up in Daħla tas-Sienja.

Earlier this year, the Environment Resources Authority dismissed a request to protect carob trees that will face the chop as a result of the project.