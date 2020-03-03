The Pink Ladies’ Day Lunch on Monday gathered women from various fields at Gracy’s Brasserie and Bar in the run-up to International Women’s Day, treating them to a networking meal in an elegant ambience, some pampering and surprise gifts to start the week in style.

Around 50 women came together at the recently opened restaurant in the renovated Civil Service Sports Club in Valletta’s Archbishop Street, where they were offered a Pimm’s welcome drink in the exclusive members’ club upstairs before sitting down at their tables to find goody bags with Guerlain’s new Abeille Royale range of cosmetics waiting for them.

The tables were also decorated by flowers from Alistair Floral Design, which the ladies could take home with them, while Maltese tile coasters by artist Stephanie Borg adorned the setting and were yet another indulgence, together with miniature Baileys bottles, that the guests were treated to.

Video: Daniel Camilleri, Creative Individuals

The exquisite lunch by Gracy’s was also accompanied by free-flowing Veuve Cliquot from sponsors M. Demajo Group, who provided the beverages on the day.

The Pink Ladies’ Day Lunch, another successful Times of Malta event, was organised by Malta’s leading magazine for women and fashion, an Allied Newspapers publication, and is a new addition to its growing portfolio of events.

It was also sponsored by HSBC, and guests enjoyed an interesting talk by the bank’s chief accounting officer Charlotte Cilia about females in business and the recently launched second edition of the Malta Businesswoman of the Year Awards, designed to promote and recognise women who have achieved significant success in business and aimed to inspire and empower them to reach their full potential.