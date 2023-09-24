One of the many things we were deprived of during the recent pandemic was the joy of going to a restaurant to have a meal with friends or family. These days, eating out at the weekend is a staple for many, but what is meant to be a relaxing time is often fraught with feelings of guilt.

“Whether you are on a weight loss journey or simply want to maintain your current weight, eating out can bring about a slew of complicated feelings,” says Corinne Zaffarese Elbourne, a state-registered nutritionist and wellness coach.

“This can lead us to deprive ourselves during the week, only to overindulge at the weekend – or to spend the following week punishing ourselves for having a pizza or a plate of pasta. The truth is that eating out should be a joyful occasion and it does not need to derail our healthy diet or lead to weight gain.”

As with everything else, consistency is key.

“It’s pointless having a single-course lunch and dinner on weekdays, and then ordering a starter, main and dessert, and eating your children’s leftovers at the weekend,” Zaffarese Elbourne says.

“Remaining consistent with our food choices, as well as our regular exercise, is critical.”

The second most important thing to keep in mind is to pace yourself and eat more slowly, especially when eating out.

“We are so used to eating quickly in our day-to-day lives that we end up doing the same, even when we are supposed to be having a leisurely meal at a restaurant,” she says.

“It takes our brain about 20 minutes to realise that our stomach is full. When we eat fast, we don’t give our brain enough time to register fullness cues, which then leads to overeating.”

These are some of the ways we can slow down while eating:

Focus on the company. “Enjoying a meal with your friends and family should be a time to relax, catch up and enjoy their company,” the nutritionist says. “This will automatically slow down the rate at which you eat, allowing your brain enough time to let you know when to stop eating.”

Take bathroom breaks, even if you don’t need them. “Apart from giving you a break from eating, the very act of standing up will make you more aware of how full you are,” she suggests. “You might then decide to share your dessert once you go back to the table, instead of having a whole portion to yourself.”

Keep a bottle of water next to you. “Sipping on water during a meal will, likewise, slow you down,” Zaffarese Elbourne says.

“Apart from helping you pace yourself with the food, it will likely also make you consume less wine and, therefore, fewer empty calories. You can even opt for sparkling water if you find it more enjoyable.”

She also gives a number of other suggestions.

Do not drink alcohol before eating. When it comes to alcohol consumption, she has another word of warning: “It’s best not to drink alcohol before eating since our body metabolises alcohol first, which slows down the rate at which we metabolise our food. Instead, enjoy that glass of wine with your meal.”

Do not weigh yourself the following day. Stepping on the weighing scales the morning after dining out can be tempting, but Zafferese Elbourne warns against it.

“Restaurant food tends to be high in salt, and we often consume more carbohydrates when eating out. Both cause water retention, which will show up as added weight, and which your body will get rid of within three or four days,” she explains.

“Seeing the extra weight can be demoralising if you’re working hard to lose weight, so give it a couple of days before weighing yourself again.”

Check the menu beforehand. Finally, she suggests avoiding unnecessary stress around eating out by checking the menu of the restaurant beforehand.

“You might even want to consult with your nutritionist to make sure that your choices are in line with your eating plans,” she says.

Ask for a takeaway box. She also recommends asking for a takeaway box before you start eating if the restaurant portions are too big.

“Leaving only the amount you intend to eat on the plate will automatically help you relax because you’ll know you’re not running the risk of overeating. And you’ll also have leftovers for the next day, so it’s a win-win!”

Eating out should be an enjoyable experience and a way to relax after a week of hard work.

“Food is one of life’s pleasures, and getting to enjoy a delicious meal you didn’t have to prepare yourself just adds to the enjoyment,” Zaffarese Elbourne says.

“Remember these simple tips and you’ll banish any guilt feelings that could ruin this soul- and body-nourishing experience.”

Corinne Zaffarese Elbourne’s next holistic fitness programme starts on October 11. Get in touch through the MIVERBO Facebook page, or via Instagram @miverbo_bycora, or e-mail coraswellnessclub@gmail.com.