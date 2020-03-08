Patrons recently raised €2,950 in aid of Australian wildlife affected by the devastating fires earlier this year. This was achieved at an innovative foodie event that saw some of Malta’s top chefs cook together for the cause.

Organised by WhatsCookingMalta.com, the multi-course dinner was held at Manouche in St Julian’s.

Those present had the choice of a full-vegan or not-fully-vegan six-course menu option, both with wine pairings.

The menu featured dishes prepared by Charles Pintonino and Rafel Sammut of Briju (Michelin Guide recommended) and the Pulled Meat Company, Christian Borg from Ramla Bay Hotel, Alain James Grech from The Chef’s Table, Andrew Vella from Rebekah’s and Zoran Bogdanovski from Elba.

Some of the participating chefs: (from left) Andrew Vella (Rebekahs), Jonathan Brincat (Noni), Daniel Trpeski (Chef's Table), Rafel Sammut (Briju) and Zoran Bogdanovski (Elba).

Those present had the choice of a full-vegan or not-fully-vegan six-course menu option

Jonathan Brincat from the now-Michelin-starred Noni created a mouth-watering selection of canapés. Dishes included angnolotti filled with a liquid pecorino, chicken and rosemary jus, slow-cooked beef sirloin and pan-seared king oyster mushroom scallops.

“I am really satisfied with the turnout at the dinner, which saw the sum of €2,950 raised,” What’s Cooking Malta founder Elsa Messi said.

“This will now go towards the Wildlife Victoria charity, which helps and protects Australian wildlife and provides the local community with a wildlife emergency response service.

“I’m grateful to all those who attended, including local press, who were joined by members of the public who chose to support this wonderful cause.”

Guests were also entertained by Maltese magician and illusionist Brian Rolè.

Sponsors for the event included Marsovin and Charles Grech, MB Imports, Brass & Knuckle, Adam’s Fish Shop, ECB for the crockery and many others who covered the vegetables and various ingredients.

PR company WriteMeAnything sponsored the PR and VIP guest list, BLOOM was on board for the branding and artwork creation and eCabs ensured all of the guests got home safely.