An argument between two brothers at dinner on Wednesday landed one of them in court on Friday, where he was charged with stabbing his sibling with a knife.

The incident took place sometime after 7pm when 58-year-old Ignazio Mifsud allegedly quarrelled with his brother over a bottle of water while the two were having dinner at the family home in Qormi.

A wounded man turned up at the local police station, claiming to have been attacked by his brother.

Investigations by the domestic violence police kicked off.

On Friday, the suspected aggressor was escorted to court under arrest, pleading not guilty to grievously injuring his brother without intending to kill him or place his life in danger, and also with attacking him.

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman explained that the argument broke out when the victim placed the bottle of water somewhat roughly back on the dinner table.

A verbal spat between the brothers escalated to a scuffle and that was when the accused allegedly stabbed his brother with a table knife.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyer Roberta Bonello was defence counsel.