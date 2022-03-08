Dino Fino Home is holding a Furniture Expo Spring Edition at their showroom in Msida Valley Road, Birkirkara, between March 12 and 13 from 10am till 6pm, during which customers will benefit from special offers and promotions.

There will be ‘Meet the Designer’ sessions with a local designer and ‘Meet the Artist’ sessions with Rune Bo Jakobsen, who is currently exhibiting his works at the showroom.

Resident chef Karl Mallia will be displaying his culinary skills using Dino Fino’s Lab13 kitchen by Aran on both days between 11am and 3pm.

Visitors will be welcomed with free popcorn and candy floss, and will have the opportunity to try out a unique reverse osmosis system, the Watermelon RO, which is a state-of-the-art reverse osmosis supplying high-quality filtered drinking water.

They will also have the opportunity to participate in a ‘Showroom Selfie Competition’. Participants need to find their way to the dedicated selfie spot within the showroom, take their selfie and upload it onto their social media profiles while tagging ‘dinofinomalta’ and follow their page.

The management will then choose the best selfie at the end of the Furniture Expo and one winner will take away a display item from the designated area within the showroom (value of item is capped at €250, T&Cs apply).