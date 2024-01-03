Dino Zammit recently completed successfully a degree in business and sports management at the University of Hertfordshire in England.

During the course Dino was awarded a professional sports scholarship under the Malta Sports Scholarship Scheme, which is funded by the government and enables Maltese athletes, coaches, and sports professionals to gain higher levels of specialised education or training.

Zammit focused his thesis research on the well-being of elite athletes ahead of international competition: A case study on waterpolo athletes.

The University considered his research of high quality, especially since managing to get five Olympic medallists as interviewees.

