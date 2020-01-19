Apostolic administrator for Gozo Mario Grech, speaking at his Buon Anno speech, urged the secular and regular clergy of Gozo, reunited at the Seminary, to pray for the election of his successor.

At the beginning of the year, according to a tradition that goes back over a century, the clergy of Gozo meet their bishop to wish him Buon Anno.

As this was his last speech, Mgr Grech took the occasion to highlight the main achievements of the diocese since his ordination as eighth bishop of Gozo on January 22, 2006. Besides registering a lot of progress in the island’s pastoral and spiritual life, he also succeeded, with the help of experts, to better the financial position of the diocese. As a result, it was possible for the first time to offer all the active clergy the minimum wage, he said.

All three private schools run directly by the diocese have been enlarged and refurbished, and can now cater for a larger number of students. Better use is being made of Church properties and the past years have seen a major programme of restoration in local churches.

Many reforms were also carried out at the Major Seminary and, during the past year, the number of youths studying for the priesthood has increased once again.