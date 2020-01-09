Around 40 figurative artworks by Dione Borg are on display at an exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Titled Anima, the exhibition features 10 aquarelle drawings and around 30 oil paintings.

Most of the exhibition, curated by Roderick Camilleri, consists of the oil on canvas paintings. Borg feels this medium best expresses his artistic vision, while he utilises colour and the human figure as tools to explore his creative expression.

Born in Mosta, Borg started his career at the Malta School of Art where he was tutored by Anton Agius, Harry Alden and Esprit Barthet.

He kept working on his art when he moved to Canada for 19 years. His artistic output and career have continued to develop since he moved back to Malta in 1994.

The exhibition opens today and runs until January 31 at the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. For more information, visit www.artsmalta.org and www.dioneborg.com.